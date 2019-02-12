Saradha case probe: CBI questioning of TMC ex-MP ends, Kolkata top cop may be examined again

The CBI on Tuesday completed the interrogation of TMC former MP Kunal Ghosh in the multi-crore Saradha chit fund scam.

For the second consecutive day, Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar was brought face-to-face with Ghosh at the CBI office in Shillong. An official said on condition of anonymity, “We need to examine him again, Kunal Ghosh part is over.”

While Kumar didn’t comment on the investigation, Ghosh claimed it a “moral victory”. “I consider it my moral victory that after so long, police commissioner Rajeev Kumar was made to sit in front of me and listen to what I had to say. I have always cooperated with the investigation and even now I am doing the same… I don’t want to speak on investigation,” Ghosh told reporters while leaving the CBI office after seven hours of interrogation.

According to sources, investigating officers focused on previous statements made by Ghosh and a letter he wrote to the investigating agency. They said the agency, probing a “larger conspiracy” behind the scam, examined Kumar on Monday to verify Ghosh’s claim. It was the second day when Kumar and Ghosh were questioned together.

While Kumar’s lawyer said he was “cooperating”, CBI sources said they found some “inconsistencies” in Kumar’s statement based on which he may be questioned again.

Ghosh had made several statements alleging that the main beneficiaries of chit fund scam were politicians. Journalist-turned politician, Kunal Ghosh, was the group CEO of Saradha Media. Ghosh was arrested in 2013 when officials at the Bidhannagar commissionerate alleged that he was involved in the conspiracy with scam kingpin Sudipta Sen.

The CBI also received some information after grilling Srikanta Mohta who was recently arrested, the inputs of which were used to examine Kumar. He was also examined over the role of SIT in investigating other scams, including the Rose Valley scam that involves more than Rs 15,000 crore collected from depositors across India, especially West Bengal, Assam and Bihar.