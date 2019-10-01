Saradha chit fund scam: Calcutta HC grants anticipatory bail to Rajeev Kumar

The Calcutta High Court Tuesday granted anticipatory bail to Bengal former top cop Rajeev Kumar who is evading CBI questioning despite multiple summons. The Court granted anticipatory bail on a personal bond of rupees fifty thousand.

The Court also observed that there is no need to interrogate Kumar by taking him into custody. The Calcutta High Court heard the case for five days before granting the anticipatory bail. Read in Bangla

The Court had reserved its verdict on Kumar’s anticipatory bail plea yesterday.

“People will laugh, Court withdrew protection yet he couldn’t be arrested, now again he has got a protection. Government of India, State government, investigating agency’s together couldn’t find an officer this seems funny. Is it after effect of the meeting between Modi and Didi? People will put pressure and ultimately agency have to work”, said senior CPIM leader Sujan Chakraborty.

Meanwhile, BJP State President Dilip Ghosh said, ” CBI was looking for him on Court’s order. Everyone wanted him to cooperate now if court has granted him anticipatory bail we have to accept that and wait for next course of action”.

The petition in the Calcutta high court was the third anticipatory bail plea by former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar who is wanted by the CBI?in the Saradha ponzi scam.

Kumar has been “untraceable” since September 13 when a Calcutta High Court order removed the protective shield around him in the Saradha investigation by the CBI. However, it has been claimed that he had been on leave.

Kumar, who is currently posted as the additional director general of the Criminal Investigation Department of Bengal Police has not been attending office since the first week of September, said sources. Earlier, he had applied for anticipatory bail at the district court in North 24 Parganas district which said it did not have jurisdiction, and then the Judges Court at Alipore which rejected his plea.

The CBI has accused Kumar of tampering evidence to shield influential persons who benefitted from the ponzi scam.

The SIT investigated the Saradha scam till CBI took over the case in 2014 with the Supreme Court asking the agency to also probe the role of influential persons and the larger design behind the scam.CBI is most likely to appeal to Supreme Court challenging the order, said sources.