Saradha chit fund case: WB Chief Secy, DGP, Kolkata CP file affidavits, issue apology to SC

A Bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi had said that after perusing the affidavits, a decision will be taken whether they would require to make a personal appearance before it on February 20.

The officials told the court in the affidavits that at no point of time obstructed investigation nor any official denied cooperation to CBI.

West Bengal Chief Secretary Malay K De, DGP Virendra Kumar and Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar filed affidavits in contempt petition moved by the CBI in connection with the Saradha chit fund scam, tendering an unconditional apology for alleged disobedience of the apex court.

The officials told the court in the affidavits that at no point of time they obstructed investigation nor any official denied cooperation to CBI. However, the police commissioner said that the CBI forcibly tried to enter his house without valid papers on February 3. His claims were supported by the DGP.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi had said that after perusing the affidavits, a decision will be taken whether they would require to make a personal appearance before it on February 20. It said the Secretary-General of the apex court will inform the trio on Feb 19 whether they are required to be present on February 20.

