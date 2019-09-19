Saradha case: CBI forms team to track Rajeev Kumar

With former Kolkata Police commissioner Rajeev Kumar eluding the CBI, which has been looking for him in connection with the Saradha case, the central agency has set up a special 12-member team to track the IPS officer, currently on leave. According to CBI sources, the team comprises two SP-rank officers, apart from ASP and DSP-rank officers.

Since Friday when Calcutta High Court rejected Kumar’s appeal, thereby lifting the protection from arrest, the CBI has been looking for Kumar to question him in custody. The CBI has accused him of tampering with evidence when he headed the SIT constituted by West Bengal government in 2013 to probe the Saradha case. The CBI has alleged that some documents seized by the SIT were not handed over to the central agency.