Saradha chit fund case: Calcutta HC grants Rajeev Kumar anticipatory bail

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday granted anticipatory bail to former Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar in connection with the Saradha chit fund case, saying it was not an appropriate case for custodial interrogation.

A bench comprising Justices S Munshi and S Dasgupta said that Kumar must be given a 48-hour notice before being summoned by the CBI for interrogation.

The bench directed that if Kumar is arrested in the Saradha case, he would have to be released immediately on bail by an appropriate court on two sureties of Rs 50,000 each. It also directed Kumar, who is currently Additional Director General of the West Bengal Criminal Investigation Department (CID), to cooperate with the investigating officers and make himself available for questioning in the case on a 48-hour prior notice by the CBI.

The court had reserved its verdict on Kumar’s anticipatory bail plea on Monday.

Kumar was “untraceable” since September 13, when the court vacated its May 30 interim order granting him protection from arrest. It had also rejected his prayer for quashing the CBI notice that sought his appearance for interrogation in the case.