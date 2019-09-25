Saradha case: Rajeev Kumar claims CBI ‘hounding’ him

The Calcutta High Court will hear former Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar’s anticipatory bail plea on Wednesday, in connection to the Saradha chit fund case. While requesting the court to hear Kumar’s bail plea urgently, his counsel claimed that the CBI was “hounding” him.

Before a division bench, presided by Justice S Munshi, Kumar’s counsel Debasish Roy submitted that “the CBI is hounding me (Kumar) like anything.” On hearing this, Justice S Dasgupta said, “Go and surrender.”

According to sources, Kumar was on leave till September 25. He has been evading summons ever since the Calcutta High Court vacated its order granting protection to him from arrest in connection with the case.

Meanwhile, the CBI sleuths on Tuesday continued their search to track down Kumar. The officials raided at least five places in Kolkata and other districts in search of him.

The CBI claimed that Kumar was not cooperating with them in the probe and had been evading summons on frivolous grounds.

“It has unnecessarily delayed the probe and is affecting the investigation,” said an official associated with the investigation. Sources claimed CBI is now looking towards filing another chargesheet and may name Kumar in the same. He had been accused of tampering with crucial evidence related to the case.

Last week the CBI had sent letters to the Chief Secretary, Home Secretary and the Deputy General of Police, but no one could share any details regarding the whereabouts of Kumar.