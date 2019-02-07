Saradha case: CBI to question Kolkata top cop Rajeev Kumar in Shillong on Feb 9

The CBI will question Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar in Shillong on February 9 in connection with the Saradha case, PTI quoted officials as saying.

The apex court had earlier issued a notice to Kumar on a contempt plea filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation in connection with the Saradha chit fund scam but restrained the agency from initiating any coercive action against the officer or arresting him.

The Kolkata top cop had headed the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by Mamata in April 2013 to investigate the Saradha case.

The agency filed the plea after its team was prevented from entering Kumar’s residence, where it had gone earlier this week to question the top police officer in connection with the probe into the multi-crore scam.

The court directed Kumar to appear before the CBI in Shillong for questioning, making it clear that he could not be arrested.

The CBI had alleged in its affidavit to the Supreme Court that Kumar “destroyed… and tampered” with Call Data Records of a key accused, suppressed the FIR registered against Rose Valley and held back evidence. And that “a strong prima facie case of…Kumar having committed offences both under the Prevention of Corruption Act and other IPC offences have been made out”.

Kumar has denied wrongdoing in the SIT probe into these chit fund companies.