Saradha case: CBI to question Kolkata top cop Rajeev Kumar again tomorrow

After being questioned for over eight hours today by the CBI, Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar has been called again for questioning on Sunday, news agency PTI reported.

The Kolkata top cop was questioned by the CBI in Shillong in connection with the Saradha chit funds scam case. The marathon questioning began at 11 am this morning at the highly secured CBI office at Oakland in Shillong as per the directions of the Supreme Court.

Earlier, sources had told The Indian Express that Kumar had requested the CBI that he won’t be able to stay in Shillong for long as that would affect the police deployment decision ahead of Saraswati Puja and board exams. While Saraswati Puja is tomorrow, board exams will begin in the state from February 12.

The CBI had accused Kumar of being a “potential accused” in the Saradha scam case and of “destroying material evidence.” The agency moved the top court against the West Bengal government for contempt after Kumar “refused to co-operate” in the probe.

The court directed Kumar to appear before the CBI in Shillong for questioning, making it clear that he could not be arrested.

The CBI had alleged in its affidavit to the Supreme Court that Kumar “destroyed… and tampered” with Call Data Records of a key accused, suppressed the FIR registered against Rose Valley and held back evidence. And that “a strong prima facie case of…Kumar having committed offences both under the Prevention of Corruption Act and other IPC offences have been made out.”

(Inputs from ENS & PTI)