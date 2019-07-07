Toggle Menu
Haryanavi dancer Sapna Chaudhary joins BJP during membership drive in Delhihttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/sapna-chaudhary-bjp-membership-delhi-5819220/

Haryanavi dancer Sapna Chaudhary joins BJP during membership drive in Delhi

Chaudhary joined the party in presence of former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, BJP general secretary Ram Lal, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari and Union minister Harsh Vardhan amongst others.

Haryanavi dancer Sapna Chaudhary at the BJP’s membership drive program in Delhi. (ANI)

Popular Haryanavi singer and dancer Sapna Chaudhary Sunday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party during the party’s membership drive program in Delhi.

Chaudhary joined in the presence of former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, BJP general secretary Ram Lal, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari and Union minister Harsh Vardhan amongst others, news agency ANI reported.

The Rohtak-born star had earlier campaigned for the BJP during the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi. She was seen campaigning for BJP leader Manoj Tiwari along with Bhojpuri singer Khesari Lal Yadav.

Earlier in March this year, confusion and drama prevailed ahead of the Lok Sabha elections over reports that Chaudhary joined the Congress party. The controversy started after Congress leader Raj Babbar posted a picture on Twitter of the dancer with Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi saying: “I welcome Sapna Chaudhary ji in the Congress family.”

However, Chaudhary later made it clear that she had not joined the Congress.

“I have not joined the Congress party. My pictures with Priyanka Gandhi are old as I have met her many times in the past. The biggest issue is that I have not joined any party,” Chaudhary had said.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Nirmala Sitharaman breaks tradition, carries Budget in red cloth instead of briefcase
2 Budget 2019 Explained: Lower corporate tax will boost profits of a large swathe of companies
3 Budget 2019 HIGHLIGHTS: Chidambaram calls budget insipid, terms Sitharaman speech as opaque