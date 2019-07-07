Haryanavi dancer Sapna Chaudhary joins BJP during membership drive in Delhi

Popular Haryanavi singer and dancer Sapna Chaudhary Sunday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party during the party’s membership drive program in Delhi.

Chaudhary joined in the presence of former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, BJP general secretary Ram Lal, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari and Union minister Harsh Vardhan amongst others, news agency ANI reported.

Haryanavi dancer Sapna Chaudhary joins Bharatiya Janata Party at the party’s membership drive program in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/G9jmj0tOrt — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2019

The Rohtak-born star had earlier campaigned for the BJP during the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi. She was seen campaigning for BJP leader Manoj Tiwari along with Bhojpuri singer Khesari Lal Yadav.

Earlier in March this year, confusion and drama prevailed ahead of the Lok Sabha elections over reports that Chaudhary joined the Congress party. The controversy started after Congress leader Raj Babbar posted a picture on Twitter of the dancer with Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi saying: “I welcome Sapna Chaudhary ji in the Congress family.”

However, Chaudhary later made it clear that she had not joined the Congress.

“I have not joined the Congress party. My pictures with Priyanka Gandhi are old as I have met her many times in the past. The biggest issue is that I have not joined any party,” Chaudhary had said.