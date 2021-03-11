Sanyukta Kisan Morcha discusses plans for coming protests

Farmer unions said a joint convention is also to be organised with trade unions and other mass organisations to plan out Bharat Bandh on March 26.

The Sanyukta Kisan Morcha have held a meeting to outline the schedule of protests to take place in the coming month. The farmer unions will be intensifying agitation through rallies and boycotts.

“On Monday, the famers have declared it will be an anti-government day,” said Dr Darshan Pal of BKU.

