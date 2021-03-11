scorecardresearch
Sanyukta Kisan Morcha discusses plans for coming protests

“On Monday, the famers have declared it will be an anti-government day,” said Dr Darshan Pal of BKU.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
March 11, 2021 1:51:17 am
Farmer unions said a joint convention is also to be organised with trade unions and other mass organisations to plan out Bharat Bandh on March 26.

The Sanyukta Kisan Morcha have held a meeting to outline the schedule of protests to take place in the coming month. The farmer unions will be intensifying agitation through rallies and boycotts.

