Santragachi-Khatipura (Jaipur) Express launched: Check route, stops, timings and travel time

Kolkata-Jaipur train: The Ministry of Railways on Monday introduced a new train service connecting West Bengal and Rajasthan. The Santragachi-Khatipura (Jaipur) Express was virtually flagged off by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. The train will be operated and maintained by the South Eastern Railway (SER) zone.

According to the Railways, the introduction of the Santragachi-Khatipura (Jaipur) Express is expected to improve rail connectivity between West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

“The Santragachi-Khatipura Express will enhance rail connectivity across these states, facilitating convenient long-distance travel for passengers. The new service is expected to benefit a wide range of travellers, including business professionals and people travelling for education, employment and other purposes,” it said.