Santragachi-Khatipura (Jaipur) Express launched: Check route, stops, timings and travel time

Kolkata-Jaipur train: The Ministry of Railways on Monday introduced a new train service connecting West Bengal and Rajasthan. The Santragachi-Khatipura (Jaipur) Express was virtually flagged off by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. The train will be operated and maintained by the South Eastern Railway (SER) zone. According to the Railways, the introduction of the Santragachi-Khatipura (Jaipur) […]

Written by: Anish Mondal
2 min readOct 26, 2026 09:28 PM IST
New train to Jaipur: Santragachi-Khatipura Express route, timings and stoppages (Image: Suvendu Adhikari/X)New train to Jaipur: Santragachi-Khatipura Express route, timings and stoppages (Image: Suvendu Adhikari/X)
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Kolkata-Jaipur train: The Ministry of Railways on Monday introduced a new train service connecting West Bengal and Rajasthan. The Santragachi-Khatipura (Jaipur) Express was virtually flagged off by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. The train will be operated and maintained by the South Eastern Railway (SER) zone.

According to the Railways, the introduction of the Santragachi-Khatipura (Jaipur) Express is expected to improve rail connectivity between West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

“The Santragachi-Khatipura Express will enhance rail connectivity across these states, facilitating convenient long-distance travel for passengers. The new service is expected to benefit a wide range of travellers, including business professionals and people travelling for education, employment and other purposes,” it said.

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Santragachi-Khatipura (Jaipur) Express: Train number, distance, travel time

The newly launched Santragachi-Khatipura (Jaipur) Express will run as train number 18061/18062. It will cover a distance of more than 1,500 km in 32 hours and 45 minutes.

Santragachi-Khatipura (Jaipur) Express: Stoppages

During its journey between Santragachi and Khatipura (Jaipur), train number 18061/18062 will stop at several stations including Kharagpur, Tatanagar, Chandil, Purulia, Muri, Ranchi, Lohardaga, Tori, Latehar, Barwadih, Daltonganj, Garhwa Road, Japla, Dehri on Sone, Sasaram, Bhabua Road, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, Mirzapur, Prayagraj, Fatehpur, Kanpur Central, Tundla, Idgah Agra, Kherli, Mandawar Mahwa Road, Bandikui and Dausa Stations enroute.

Santragachi-Khatipura (Jaipur) Express: Commercial service, frequency, timings

The regular run of train number 18061/18062 Santragachi-Khatipura (Jaipur)-Santragachi Express will commence on November 4, 2026 from Santragachi and on November 6, 2026 from Khatipura.

Train number 18061 Santragachi-Khatipura (Jaipur) Express will leave Santragachi every Wednesday at 14:15hrs and will reach Khatipura at 23:00 hrs the next day.

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In the return direction, 18062 Khatipura-Santragachi Express will leave Khatipura every Friday at 09:15 hrs and will arrive at Santragachi at 19:45 hrs the next day.

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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

 

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