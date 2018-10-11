Rampal verdict today LIVE: Haryana cops on edge to avoid rerun of Dera violence

Baba Rampal Case Verdict: Sant Rampal is currently lodged at Hisar’s Central Jail-2. Baba Rampal Case Verdict: Sant Rampal is currently lodged at Hisar’s Central Jail-2.

Baba Rampal Case Verdict: The Haryana Police have fortified Hisar with the deployment of 1,800 policemen ahead of the court verdict in the two murder cases against self-styled godman Sant Rampal.

Rampal, who enjoys a huge fan following, is currently lodged at Hisar’s Central Jail-2. He was arrested in November 2015 after a two-week long stand-off between his followers and police which had left six dead and several others injured.

Hisar SP Shiv Charan Attri said that a special court will be held inside the jail — Hisar’s Central Jail-1 — to pronounce the judgment via video conference on Thursday.

To prevent a repeat of the events in Panchkula in August 2017 after the conviction of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, the police are checking every vehicle entering to the town fearing that Rampal’s followers might try to get into Hisar. The police have installed as many as 48 check posts in the town to prevent entry of anti-social elements apart from imposing prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC.