Rampal verdict today LIVE: Haryana cops on edge to avoid rerun of Dera violence

Baba Rampal Case Verdict: The Haryana Police have fortified Hisar with the deployment of 1,800 policemen ahead of the court verdict in the two murder cases against self-styled godman Sant Rampal.
Rampal, who enjoys a huge fan following, is currently lodged at Hisar’s Central Jail-2. He was arrested in November 2015 after a two-week long stand-off between his followers and police which had left six dead and several others injured.
Hisar SP Shiv Charan Attri said that a special court will be held inside the jail — Hisar’s Central Jail-1 — to pronounce the judgment via video conference on Thursday.
To prevent a repeat of the events in Panchkula in August 2017 after the conviction of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, the police are checking every vehicle entering to the town fearing that Rampal’s followers might try to get into Hisar. The police have installed as many as 48 check posts in the town to prevent entry of anti-social elements apart from imposing prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC.
Founder of Satlok Ashram, touted as a socio-cultural movement in Haryana, 63-year-old Rampal is the head of a religious sect called Kabir Panth. Born Rampal Singh Jatin in Dhanana village in Sonepat district, Sant Rampal was popularly referred to by his followers as ‘Jagatguru Rampal Ji’. Rampal had obtained his diploma from Nilokheri’s Industrial Training Institute, after which he worked as a junior engineer in the Haryana Government’s irrigation department. He quit his job in 1996. Rampal was supposedly a devout follower of the Hindu deities such as Lord Krishna, Hanuman. But after he met Swami Ramdevanand, he apparently abandoned Hinduism. Soon after, he went on to become a self-styled godman claiming to be the successor of Kabir, whom he believes to the supreme God. Some of his followers reportedly consider him as the reincarnation of Kabir. The Satlok Ashram was founded in 1991 in Karotha village of Rohtak district. By 2000s, he established several other ashrams as well as lapped up several followers in Haryana, notably from Jhajjar and Rohtak districts. He is married with two sons and two daughters. Click for more information.
Haryana District Collector Ashok Kumar Meena told news agency ANI, "Ahead of the verdict, we have taken adequate measures to maintain law and order. Section 144 has been imposed across Hisar district. Around 2,000 police personnel have been deployed."
While the self-styled godman is lodged in Hisar Central Jail 2, the special court is being held in Hisar Central Jail 1. There is a distance of four kilometres between the two prisons. Rampal will either be produced before the court or appear via video-conferencing for the hearing.
Additional District and Sessions Judge DR Chalia will shortly pronounce the verdict in the two murder cases against the self-styled godman. The prosecution lawyers have arrived at the court.
