Thursday, October 11, 2018
Rampal verdict today LIVE: Haryana cops on edge to avoid rerun of Dera violence
  • Rampal verdict today LIVE: Haryana cops on edge to avoid rerun of Dera violence
Rampal verdict today LIVE: Haryana cops on edge to avoid rerun of Dera violence

Baba Rampal Verdict: Hisar SP Shiv Charan Attri said that a special court will be held inside the jail — Hisar’s Central Jail-1 — to pronounce the judgment via video conference on Thursday.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: October 11, 2018 12:23:21 pm
Baba Rampal Case Verdict: Sant Rampal is currently lodged at Hisar's Central Jail-2.

Baba Rampal Case Verdict: The Haryana Police have fortified Hisar with the deployment of 1,800 policemen ahead of the court verdict in the two murder cases against self-styled godman Sant Rampal.

Rampal, who enjoys a huge fan following, is currently lodged at Hisar’s Central Jail-2. He was arrested in November 2015 after a two-week long stand-off between his followers and police which had left six dead and several others injured.

Hisar SP Shiv Charan Attri said that a special court will be held inside the jail — Hisar’s Central Jail-1 — to pronounce the judgment via video conference on Thursday.

To prevent a repeat of the events in Panchkula in August 2017 after the conviction of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, the police are checking every vehicle entering to the town fearing that Rampal’s followers might try to get into Hisar. The police have installed as many as 48 check posts in the town to prevent entry of anti-social elements apart from imposing prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC.

Live Blog

Baba Rampal Case Verdict: A Hisar court is all set to pronounce the verdict in the Sant Rampal case today. Get latest updates here.

12:22 (IST) 11 Oct 2018
Who is Sant Rampal?

Founder of Satlok Ashram, touted as a socio-cultural movement in Haryana, 63-year-old Rampal is the head of a religious sect called Kabir Panth. Born Rampal Singh Jatin in Dhanana village in Sonepat district, Sant Rampal was popularly referred to by his followers as ‘Jagatguru Rampal Ji’. Rampal had obtained his diploma from Nilokheri’s Industrial Training Institute, after which he worked as a junior engineer in the Haryana Government’s irrigation department. He quit his job in 1996. Rampal was supposedly a devout follower of the Hindu deities such as Lord Krishna, Hanuman. But after he met Swami Ramdevanand, he apparently abandoned Hinduism. Soon after, he went on to become a self-styled godman claiming to be the successor of Kabir, whom he believes to the supreme God. Some of his followers reportedly consider him as the reincarnation of Kabir. The Satlok Ashram was founded in 1991 in Karotha village of Rohtak district. By 2000s, he established several other ashrams as well as lapped up several followers in Haryana, notably from Jhajjar and Rohtak districts. He is married with two sons and two daughters. Click for more information.

12:21 (IST) 11 Oct 2018
Adequate measures to maintain law and order: Haryana district collector

Haryana District Collector Ashok Kumar Meena told news agency ANI, "Ahead of the verdict, we have taken adequate measures to maintain law and order. Section 144 has been imposed across Hisar district. Around 2,000 police personnel have been deployed."

12:19 (IST) 11 Oct 2018
Special court in Hisar Central Jail 1

While the self-styled godman is lodged in Hisar Central Jail 2, the special court is being held in Hisar Central Jail 1. There is a distance of four kilometres between the two prisons. Rampal will either be produced before the court or appear via video-conferencing for the hearing.

12:09 (IST) 11 Oct 2018
Self-styled godman Rampal arrives for hearing

Additional District and Sessions Judge DR Chalia will shortly pronounce the verdict in the two murder cases against the self-styled godman. The prosecution lawyers have arrived at the court.

12:04 (IST) 11 Oct 2018
Court to pronounce verdict on murder cases against Sant Rampal

Ahead of the court verdict in two murder cases against self-styled godman Sant Rampal, the Haryana Police have fortified Hisar with the deployment of 1,800 policemen and checking of every vehicle entering the town. Rampal, who is currently lodged at Hisar’s Central Jail-2, was arrested in November 2014 after a two-week long stand-off between his followers and the police which had left six dead and several others injured. Hisar SP Shiv Charan Attri said that a special court will be held inside the jail — Hisar’s Central Jail-1 — to pronounce the judgment via video conference today. Stay tuned to our live blog for all latest updates.

In 2014, the Punjab and Haryana High Court had ordered the police to arrest Rampal after he failed to appear before the court. When police moved to arrest him, they found that thousands of his followers were inside the Satlok Ashram spread over 12-acres of land near Barwala town of Hisar district. When the followers barricaded themselves inside the ashram, the authorities were forced to cut off power and water supply to force them out. Later, police and Rampal’s followers clashed as security personnel tried to move into the ashram.

Finally, Rampal was arrested on November 19, 2014 and his 20,000 followers were evacuated from the ashram. Five women and a child had died in the tense standoff. Then, it was believed that they died because of suffocation inside the dera. Rampal was blamed for these deaths and was booked under murder charges.

