Tuesday, February 15, 2022
YouTube terminates Sansad TV account, reason not clear

Sansad TV's YouTube account showed a 404 error, with a message that read: "This page isn't available. Sorry about that. Try searching for something else."

Written by Aashish Aryan , Manoj C G | New Delhi |
Updated: February 15, 2022 11:06:22 am
Sansad TV, Youtube accountof sansad TV, Rajya sabha, Lok Sabha, India newsSansad TV's YouTube account showed a 404 error

The YouTube account of Sansad TV, which broadcasts live proceedings of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha as well as recorded programmes, was “terminated” by the platform early Tuesday morning “for violating YouTube’s Community Guidelines”.

It was, however, not immediately clear which guidelines had been violated by the YouTube channel. A mail sent to Google, which owns YouTube, has not elicited a response so far.

Later in the morning, the YouTube account showed a 404 error, with a message which said that “This page isn’t available. Sorry about that. Try searching for something else”.

As per YouTube, its community guidelines outline “what type of content isn’t allowed” on the platform, and apply to all kinds of content including videos, comments on the videos, as well as the links and thumbnails.

According to the platform, it enforces these guidelines equally for everyone by “using a combination of human reviewers and machine learning”.

“Our policies aim to make YouTube a safer community while still giving creators the freedom to share a broad range of experiences and perspectives,” the platform’s community guidelines note.

Spam and deceptive practices, sensitive content, fake engagement, child safety, impersonation, nudity and sexual content, suicide and self-injury, and vulgar language among others are the reasons for which YouTube suspends the playback of a video or terminates the account.

