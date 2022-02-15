YouTube terminates Sansad TV account, channel says ‘compromised by scamsters’

The YouTube account of Sansad TV, which broadcasts live proceedings of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha as well as recorded programmes, was compromised early Tuesday morning by hackers. The name of the channel was also changed to Ethereum, a tweet shared by Prasar Bharti said.

The tweet, which contained a statement from Sansad TV, also claimed the team at the television had “promptly worked on it” and got the YouTube channel “restored” two hours later.

“Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (Cert-In), the nodal agency for responding to cyber security incidents in India, has also reported the above incident and alerted Sansad TV. However, later on, YouTube has started fixing the security threats permanently and it shall be restored ASAP,” the tweet by Prasar Bharti said.

A search of the TV channel’s account on YouTube as late as 10 am, however, displayed a message that it had been “terminated” by the platform “for violating YouTube’s Community Guidelines”.

The YouTube channel of Sansad TV was compromised by some scamsters on Feb 15, 2022. Youtube is addressing the security threat and the issue will be resolved asap. pic.twitter.com/k1DI7HmZTh — SansadTV (@sansad_tv) February 15, 2022

A mail sent to Google, which owns YouTube, has not elicited a response so far.

Later, the YouTube account showed a 404 error, with a message which read: “This page isn’t available. Sorry about that. Try searching for something else”.

As per YouTube, its community guidelines outline “what type of content isn’t allowed” on the platform, and apply to all kinds of content including videos, comments on the videos, as well as the links and thumbnails.

According to the platform, it enforces these guidelines equally for everyone by “using a combination of human reviewers and machine learning”.

“Our policies aim to make YouTube a safer community while still giving creators the freedom to share a broad range of experiences and perspectives,” the platform’s community guidelines note.

Spam and deceptive practices, sensitive content, fake engagement, child safety, impersonation, nudity and sexual content, suicide and self-injury, and vulgar language among others are the reasons for which YouTube suspends the playback of a video or terminates the account.