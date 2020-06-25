Sansad TV, the integrated product of LSTV, RSTV, to be ‘more focused and content-driven’

Though the content will largely be the same, LSTV will have Hindi programming while RSTV will be in English. (File) Though the content will largely be the same, LSTV will have Hindi programming while RSTV will be in English. (File)

Sansad TV, the proposed integrated result of Lok Sabha TV and Rajya Sabha TV, is likely to have two variants, with Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha sessions telecast live on each. When Parliament is not in session, the two channels will have “common content to a large-extent”, sources said.

Though the content will largely be the same, LSTV will have Hindi programming while RSTV will be in English.

These are the proposals of a committee that was set up in November to look into the integration, and had submitted its report in February. It had recommended that Sansad TV have a “more robust editorial policy” to make it “more focused and content-driven”, for viewers to “know in detail about the functioning of parliamentary institutions and democracy”.

The two channels are also likely to share real estate for better utilisation of resources.

The committee to look into the integration was set up after discussions between Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla last year.

The committee’s report is being looked at by three sub-committees now, which are “examining various related aspects in detail, like integration of technical and manpower resources of both the channels,” a source said.

Before submitting its report, the committee had held 10 meetings, and also consulted a dozen Parliamentarians from both the Houses and from different parties.

The Members of Parliament had said that integrated management of the channels would help in “better content planning through synergy by doing away with the repetition of content,” and had recommended that it be “guided by professionalism and driven by content focused on the functioning of Parliament and state legislatures and other constitutional organs”, sources said.

Other suggestions from the Parliamentarians included that the channel capture various activities beyond the proceedings of the two Houses, including the functioning of committees and development activities of the members in their constituencies.

Sources said that the members also suggested that the channel should raise “required awareness about the Constitution and its philosophy, functioning of the legislatures and their contribution to socio-economic transformation of the country, functioning of other constitutional organs like judiciary and executive, history, culture, ecological issues, scientific and technological advances”.

