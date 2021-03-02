Sansad TV: A merger of Lok Sabha TV and Rajya Sabha TV

Lok Sabha TV and Rajya Sabha TV have been merged into one channel which will henceforth be known as Sansad TV. Retired IAS officer Ravi Capoor has been appointed the Chief Executive Officer of the channel for a period of one year with immediate effect, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

Sansad TV is likely to have two channels, with Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha sessions telecast live on each.

The decision, taken by the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, Venkaiah Naidu, and Speaker of Lok Sabha, Om Birla, is likely for administrative purposes.

In June 2020, The Indian Express had reported that a committee set up to look into the integration of the two channels had proposed a “more robust editorial policy” to make it “more focused and content-driven”, for viewers to “know in detail about the functioning of parliamentary institutions and democracy”.

When Parliament is not in session, the two channels will have “common content to a large-extent”, sources had said.