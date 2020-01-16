Sans CID, Home will be without eyes, ears and nose: Anil Vij

Vij was talking to the journalists at his office in the Haryana Civil Secretariat Wednesday. (File) Vij was talking to the journalists at his office in the Haryana Civil Secretariat Wednesday. (File)

Amid speculation that Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij is likely to leave the state Home Ministry if CID is withdrawn from his portfolio, the minister said Wednesday that without CID, Home Department would be like a person who is without nose, ears and eyes.

The government has reportedly initiated process to segregate the CID from the Home Department. Asked if he would accept Home portfolio if such a scenario was to present itself, Vij said: “To accept or reject is not in my hands. I have given all information to the (BJP) high command on the matter. I will follow the directions of the high command.”

Vij was talking to the journalists at his office in the Haryana Civil Secretariat Wednesday.

The Home Minister also refuted reports of a showdown between him and CM Manohar Lal Khattar.

In response to a query, he said: “It’s not a show of strength. Showdown takes place among those who are equal. I have repeatedly said that the Chief Minister is supreme. How can I compete with the Chief Minister? The CM can segregate a department or withdraw it from any minister whenever he wants.I have never denied the same. Even without taking a department back and amending any law, the CM can access information regarding the department concerned. The CM is supreme in the system of parliamentary democracy.”

He added: “As per the rule book, the CID is with me till now. A committee formed to give suggestions to improve the intelligence wing has been notified and it will start functioning soon. The panel will give suggestions over adoption of technology to make it more effective.”

It was over the recent transfer of nine IPS officers despite Vij’s disagreement that matters came to a head between the Chief Minister and the Home Minister

The Home Minister disclosed Wednesday that he has written to (the government) through Home Secretary to call back those police officers who are engaged in non-policing works. “I have told verbally as well in writing that the police department has shortage of officers and employees. Such officers should be called back to the police department,” he added. At least four senior IPS officers are posted at non-policing works in Haryana currently.

Vij has also given notices to SPs of 13 districts where probe has not been completed in more than 1,000 complaints. “I had called explanation from them, but I have not received their answers yet. We have also sent reminders to them. If they don’t reply, then I will take stern action. We can’t permit such a situation in which people are harassed and they (officers) don’t attend them,” said Vij.

