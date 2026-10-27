Sankaran Naren, ED and CIO at ICICI Prudential AMC, is guest at Explained.Live today

Among the factors that have been bothering equity market investors is the subdued performance and negative returns over the last two years at least. While the benchmark Sensex breached the 73,000 mark for the first time in January 2024, 33-months since, the Sensex is still trading at similar levels as it has been dealing with challenges such as two ongoing wars, volatility in oil prices and an overhang of pending trade deal with the United States among others.
To talk about factors that have dampened market sentiments, state of fundamentals of the Indian economy and corporate India and factors that would be vital for its breakout going forward, Sankaran Naren, ED and CIO at ICICI Prudential AMC, will be our guest at Explained.Live on Tuesday.
Naren would also provide clarity and insights on other festering issues, including overvaluation of Indian markets; weakening rupee, to rising interest rates and slowdown in growth; and whether equity markets will see a rally after resolution on US trade deal and waning of US-Iran tensions.
He will be in conversation with Sandeep Singh, National Bureau chief, The Indian Express.
Explained.Live is a unique series of explanatory conversations that The Indian Express hosts from time to time.
Expert Guests at Explained.Live sessions have included former Indian ambassador to China Gautam Bambawale, former Foreign Secretary Shyam Saran, former Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pinak Ranjan Chakravarty, former Indian ambassador to Russia D B Venkatesh Varma, former Foreign Secretary and Indian ambassador to China Vijay Gokhale, former Deputy NSA Pankaj Saran, former Indian ambassador to UAE Navdeep Suri, former Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan T C A Raghavan, former G20 Sous Sherpa J S Mukul, IIT-Delhi Director Ramgopal Rao, Kerala’s Health Minister K K Shailaja, Public Health Foundation of India president Dr K Srinath Reddy, industrialist Naushad Forbes, capital markets expert Nilesh Shah, medical scientist Dr Gagandeep Kang and Mahesh Vyas, MD and CEO of the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy among others.
Topic: Equity Market Rally: When will it break out?
Date: October 27, 2026
Time: 6 pm