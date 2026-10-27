Sankaran Naren, ED and CIO at ICICI Prudential AMC, is guest at Explained.Live today

Among the factors that have been bothering equity market investors is the subdued performance and negative returns over the last two years at least. While the benchmark Sensex breached the 73,000 mark for the first time in January 2024, 33-months since, the Sensex is still trading at similar levels as it has been dealing with challenges such as two ongoing wars, volatility in oil prices and an overhang of pending trade deal with the United States among others.

To talk about factors that have dampened market sentiments, state of fundamentals of the Indian economy and corporate India and factors that would be vital for its breakout going forward, Sankaran Naren, ED and CIO at ICICI Prudential AMC, will be our guest at Explained.Live on Tuesday.