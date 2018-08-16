Opposition leaders meet at Talkatora in Delhi, unified attack against Modi govt on agenda

Rahul Gandhi, Sharad Yadav and Sitaram Yechuri at Sanjhi Virasat Bachao Sammelan in New Delhi. (Express photo by Anil Sharma) Rahul Gandhi, Sharad Yadav and Sitaram Yechuri at Sanjhi Virasat Bachao Sammelan in New Delhi. (Express photo by Anil Sharma)

With an aim to unify the Opposition ahead of 2019 General elections, leaders from various political parties including Congress, CPM, Loktantrik Janata Dal have converged in New Delhi’s Talkatora stadium on Thursday for the sixth edition of ‘Sanjhi Virasat Bachao Sammelan’ (Save composite culture convention). Congress president Rahul Gandhi, CPI (M) leader Sitaram Yechury are present at the meeting.

The Opposition plans to target the ruling government over issues including women safety, mob lynching, Rafale deal.

The invitations for the convention were also sent to Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and National Conference (NC) Chief Farooq Abdullah, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, Janata Dal (Secular) (JD-S) supremo and former prime minister HD Deve Gowda, former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) working president M. K. Stalin and others. Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party has not been invited to the meet.

Initiated by Sharad Yadav, the campaign is viewed as a supplementary mechanism to unite Opposition parties ahead of the 2019 general election.

(With inputs from ANI)

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd