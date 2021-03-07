Sanjeev Balyan: Will be first to quit if any corporate snatches farmers’ land

Muzaffarnagar BJP MP Sanjeev Balyan on Saturday offered to resign if the land of any farmer comes in harm’s way due to the controversial farm laws.

Balyan was addressing a rally organised by the Hindu Mazdoor Kisan Samiti to unveil the statue of Baba Bhimrao Ambedkar at Rajkiya Inter College in Muzaffarnagar. The public address in support of the farm laws comes in the wake of a series of kisan panchayats organised in Western UP against the laws.

Last week, clashes had erupted between RLD and BJP supporters during Balyan’s visit to Muzaffarnagar. A call to boycott was raised by BKU’s Naresh Tikait stating that the locals should refrain from inviting BJP leaders. Slogans were also raised against Balyan in Shamli during his interaction with farmers.

On Saturday, Balyan said, “There is a rumour that the lands of farmerswill be taken away. I promise you that if ever a corporate snatches a farmer’s land, I will be the first person to resign. No one should spread this rumour. I urge farmers to talk on the issues that concern them. If you call them black laws, I ask the farmers to show us the black and we will work on it.”

In a reference to protests by Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), the BJP leader said, “There are people who are playing politics in the name of Chaudhary Charan Singh. They were studying in India and England at that time. Those who revisit Chaudhary Charan Singh’s acts years ago, they would understand the context. I have a memorandum from Mahendra Singh Tikait which says that farmers should be allowed to sell his produce anywhere. Only Narendra Modi was able to implement it.”

The leader further said that contract farming would benefit individual farmers since it would give them the option to decide the nature of farming.