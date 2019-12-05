Raut’s bungalow changed after minister expresses ‘displeasure’

The GAD also allotted official bungalows to Subhash Desai, who will now stay at Shivneri, and Balasaheb Thorat, who will be housed at Meghdoot. The GAD also allotted official bungalows to Subhash Desai, who will now stay at Shivneri, and Balasaheb Thorat, who will be housed at Meghdoot.

A day after minister Nitin Raut reportedly expressed displeasure, the state government Wednesday changed the official bungalow allotted to him.

The state government had allotted the Chitrakoot bungalow to the Congress leader on Tuesday. However, the state general administration department (GAD) came out with a fresh order Wednesday stating that Raut was now been allotted Purnakuti bungalow, while the Chitrakoot bungalow has been allotted to Speaker Nana Patole.

All the six ministers who were sworn-in along with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on November 28 have now been allotted an official bungalow.

