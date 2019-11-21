Sanjay Raut writes to Naidu on seat change: Bid to humiliate, Sena not formally out of NDA

His seat moved from the third row to the fifth in the Upper House, Shiv Sena’s Parliamentary party leader Sanjay Raut has written a strongly worded letter to Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu to protest against the move.

Calling the move an “attempt to humiliate” him, Raut demanded that he be seated in the first three rows, keeping in view his seniority and status as the leader of his party.

The latest controversy comes in the aftermath of the BJP-Sena break-up over government formation in Maharashtra. The Sena is currently engaged in an effort to forge a government in alliance with the NCP and the Congress.

In his letter, Raut wrote, “I think that this decision was taken by someone deliberately to hurt the sentiments of Shiv Sena and to suppress our voice…. I may remind you that even when NDA was in Opposition, I was allotted a third row seat in the House in view of my seniority in Rajya Sabha. But now, what I feel…my seat has been allotted in the fifth row intentionally to humiliate me and my party’s status in the House.”

Raut said he fails to understand the reason behind this “unwarranted step of re-allocation of seats since there is no formal announcement about the (Sena’s) removal from NDA”. This move, according to him, has hurt the dignity of Parliament.

The Sena leader wrote, “I strongly feel that the Chairperson is above party affiliations and should take decisions in a non-partisan manner.” However, a message seems to have been sent that “it is correlated with the tussle for government formation in Maharashtra”.