‘No formal announcement on NDA exit’: Sanjay Raut protests change in seating in Rajya Sabha

Protesting against the change in his seating position in Rajya Sabha, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut Wednesday wrote to Chairman Venkaiah Naidu stating there was “no formal announcement” about Shiv Sena being removed from the NDA.

“Astonished to know that my seating position in RS chamber is changed from 3rd to 5th row,” Raut said. “This decision was taken by someone deliberately to hurt Shiv Sena’s sentiments&suppress our voice.”

Saying the decision affected the dignity of the House, Raut requested Naidu to allot seating for Sena MPs in rows 1 to 3.

“I also fail to understand reason for this unwarranted step since there is no formal announcement about the removal from NDA. This decision has affected dignity of the House.I request to allot us 1/2/3 row seat&uphold House decorum,” he said in the letter, according to news agency ANI.

The Sena and BJP fell out over the chief minister post in Maharashtra after Assembly results last month.

Arvind Sawant, the lone Sena MP in the Narendra Modi Cabinet, had also resigned as Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises earlier this month.

The Sena also skipped a meeting of NDA allies ahead of the Parliament winter session as it continued to lay the groundwork for forming government in Maharashtra with support from the NCP and Congress.

With President’s rule imposed in Maharashtra, the three parties have been locked in hectic parleys over the last few weeks in order to workout the common minimum programme for the alliance.