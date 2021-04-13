Wish him all the best: Sanjay Raut on Devendra Fadnavis claims on toppling govt

A day after Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis made claims about toppling the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government at a time of his choosing, Shiv Sena leader and MP Sanjay Raut said that he wished Fadnavis luck in his endeavour.

Raut also alleged that the Election Commission’s 24-hour campaign ban on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was done at the behest of the BJP.

“We wish them all the best. Neither Fadnavis nor any other opposition leader is a personal enemy. There is an ideological battle in politics and we will fight it in elections. If they have set a new date for toppling the government, then we wish them all the best,” said Raut, speaking to mediapersons.



During a campaign rally for the Pandharpur Assembly bypoll in Solapur on Monday, Fadnavis had claimed that he would topple the MVA government at the right time.

Raut said the Maharashtra government, the administration and health infrastructure is the best in the country. “Lakhs of people are gathered in Haridwar and large rallies are being held in West Bengal. But there is control on these things in Maharashtra. Covid cases are rising in Maharashtra because of people coming from other states, over which we have no control. We need to think about it,” he added.

Extending support to Banerjee over the 24-hour campaign ban, Raut alleged, “This is clearly done at the behest of the BJP. It is a direct attack on democracy and sovereignty of independent institutions of India.”