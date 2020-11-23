‘Bring PoK first, will go to Karachi later’: Sanjay Raut on Fadnavis’ ‘akhand Bharat’ remark

Sanjay Raut and former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (File)

Two days after former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that one day Karachi will become a part of India, Shiv Sena leader Monday slammed the leader of Opposition in the state saying the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) should first work on bringing back Kashmir, which is occupied by Pakistan, and then talk about Karachi.

“First, bring the Kashmir that is occupied by Pakistan. We will go to Karachi later,” ANI quoted Raut as saying.

On Saturday, Fadnavis had said, “We believe in ‘akhand Bharat’ (undivided India). We believe one day Karachi will become a part of India,”.

Fadnavis had made the remarks while responding to a question from the media on a Sena leader’s objection to the name ‘Karachi Sweets’, a shop which has been in existence for 60 years in Bandra. Last week, the Sena leader had asked its owner to drop ‘Karachi’ from its name.

A video of the exchange between the two was caught on camera in which Nandgaokar was heard asking the owner to change the word ‘Karachi’ to “something in Marathi”. “You have to do it, we’re giving you time. Change ‘Karachi’ to something in Marathi,” Nandgaokar had said.

Responding to the incident earlier, Raut had clarified that the demand for changing the shop’s name is not the party’s official stance. Raut took to Twitter and said, “Karachi bakery and Karachi sweets have been in Mumbai since the last 60 years. They have nothing to do with Pakistan. It makes no sense to ask for changing their names now. Demand for changing their name is not Shiv Sena’s official stance.”

Karachi is the largest city of Pakistan and the capital of Pakistani province of Sindh.

