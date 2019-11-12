Sanjay Raut complains of chest pain, admitted to Lilavati hospital

Shiv Sena MP and executive editor of party mouthpiece Saamana, Sanjay Raut, was admitted to the Lilavati hospital on Monday afternoon after complaining of chest pain.

Since the announcement of the Assembly poll results on October 24, Raut, as the most vocal Sena leader, has been taking on the BJP, as well as shuttling between Matoshree, the residence of Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, and NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s Mumbai home over the last few days on government formation.

On Monday, he was also part of the talks between Pawar and Thackeray in Bandra (West) before his sudden hospitalisation.

As the Sena representative with the leadership’s carte blanche to articulate its demands, and its unyielding stand through Saamana, as well through interviews and press conferences to other media, he was the person most conspicuous by his absence as Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray told the media after meeting the Governor that the party could not yet show the numbers to support its claim, and asked for more time.

According to treating doctor and cardiologist Dr Ajit Menon, Raut suffered from chest pain three days ago and was required to undergo a few tests. On Monday night, Raut underwent angiography and later coronary angioplasty. According to the doctor, two stents were inserted to remove two blocks in his arteries. “We decided to admit him today. His condition is stable but we will be observing him. He will be discharged in a day or two,” Menon said.