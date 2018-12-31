Sanjay Raut comes out in support of Naseeruddin

COMING OUT in support of actor Naseeruddin Shah over his statement that a cow’s death has more importance than that of a police officer’s, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday said that those leveling accusations against Shah need to introspect.

“There can be criticism or discussion on Shah’s statement but he was asked to go to Pakistan for the statement. Those who want to disturb the country’s social fabric in the name of religion and caste need to understand its delicate situation. Following the Godhra riots, the then PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee had expressed similar concerns. He had guided the then Gujrat Chief Minister and the current Prime Minister Narendra Modi to follow Raj Dharma. So, will you also blame Vajpayee for it?” asked Raut, in his weekly column Rokhthok in Saamana.

The veteran actor had said that “poison” had already spread in the country and he felt worried for his children, who would have no answer when asked which religion they belong to.

“Shah has expressed his opinion patiently. He did not make UP’s Azam Khan type statement. It is disgusting that Modi bhakts are asking him to go to Pakistan,” said Raut.

Raut noted, “The country is not in a mood to understand and has become deaf.”