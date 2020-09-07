Sanjay Raut called Ahmedabad mini Pakistan, must apologise: BJP

Raut had asked actor Kangana Ranaut if she had the courage to compare Ahmedabad to 'mini Pakistan'. (File)

Gujarat BJP Sunday demanded an apology from Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut for allegedly calling Ahmedabad a ‘mini Pakistan’. Party spokesperson Bharat Pandya issued a release condemning Raut’s alleged statement.

Raut is involved in a public argument with Hindi film actor Kangana Ranaut over the latter’s tweet in which she equated Mumbai with Pakistan Occupied Kashmir. In this connection, Raut had asked Ranaut if she had the courage to compare Ahmedabad to ‘mini Pakistan’.

“Sardar has strengthened the country by integrating 562 princely states. He succeeded in keeping Junagadh and Hyderabad within India through his political guts. His (Sardar’s) dream of integrating Kashmir in India by removing Article 370 from Kashmir has been fulfilled by Gujarat’s Narendrabhai Modi and Amitbhai Shah. And so, Gujarat’s contribution in the country’s unity and integrity must be remembered,” said Pandya in his statement.

Pandya said that Raut has targeted Ahmedabad with an intention to defame Gujarat. “He (Raut) should apologise to Gujarat, Ahmedabad and people of Ahmedabad.”

