Sanjay Kothari appointed Central Vigilance Commissioner

President Ram Nath Kovind wearing a protective mask as a preventive measure against COVID-19, administers oath of office to Chief Vigilance Commissioner (CVC) Sanjay Kothari (R), at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, Saturday, April 25, 2020. (PIB/PTI Photo) President Ram Nath Kovind wearing a protective mask as a preventive measure against COVID-19, administers oath of office to Chief Vigilance Commissioner (CVC) Sanjay Kothari (R), at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, Saturday, April 25, 2020. (PIB/PTI Photo)

Sanjay Kothari was appointed as the Central Vigilance Commissioner on Saturday, according to a Rashtrapati Bhavan communique.

He was working as the Secretary to President Ram Nath Kovind.

“At a ceremony held today at 1030 hrs at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Sanjay Kothari was sworn in as the Central Vigilance Commissioner,” the communique said.

He took the oath of his office before the president, it said.

