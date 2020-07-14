Sanjay Jha removed from Congress for ‘anti-party activities’

Sanjay Jha was dropped as AICC spokesperson earlier in June. (Twitter/JhaSanjay) Sanjay Jha was dropped as AICC spokesperson earlier in June. (Twitter/JhaSanjay)

The Congress Tuesday suspended Sanjay Jha from the party with immediate effect for anti-party activities and breach of discipline. The Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee tweeted out a press release announcing his removal signed by Balasaheb Thorat.

The announcement comes hours after Congress removed Sachin Pilot, stripping the dissident leader of the posts of Rajasthan’s deputy chief minister and the party’s state unit president.

Jha, who has been backing Sachin Pilot over the Rajasthan government crisis, criticised the Congress on Sunday saying that party didn’t learn from the Madhya Pradesh crisis.

“It is deeply unfortunate that we seem to have learnt little from the Madhya Pradesh catastrophe. Since the Lok Sabha defeat in 2019, we have meekly surrendered Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh, and allowed our state units in Gujarat, etc., to weaken. It is imperative that the Rajasthan crisis is resolved at the earliest,” Jha said.

Earlier in June, he was removed from the post of party spokesperson after he wrote a newspaper article critical of the party.

In the article published a few days ago, Jha had said, “The Congress has demonstrated extraordinary lassitude, and its lackadaisical attitude towards its own political obsolescence is baffling…”

“I would like to call a spade a spade here and a shovel: there has been no serious effort to get the party up and running with any sense of urgency,” he had said in an article for a publication.

“There are many in the party who cannot comprehend this perceptible listlessness. For someone like me, for instance, permanently wedded to Gandhian philosophy and Nehruvian outlook that defines the Congress, it is dismaying to see its painful disintegration,” he had said.

