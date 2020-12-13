Sanjay Chordia receives 3rd Lions Samaj Ratna Award

Sanjay Chordiya.(Photo: simmc.org)

“The coronavirus pandemic has shown us that humanity is the most important value. The goodness of many in the community helped the needy in this difficult situation. We all have a responsibility to sow the seeds of goodness in our society. For that, we must all work hard to be sensitive,” said state Sugar Commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad at an event in Pune on Saturday.

At the event, Gaikwad presented the 3rd Lions Samaj Ratna Award — instituted by the Lions Club of Pune, Twenty First Century Pratishthan and Lions Friends — to Dr Sanjay Chordiya, founder of Suryadatta Group of Institutes.

Dr Chordiya said, “Helping needy people is our duty… We strive to provide innovative and sustainable education. According to the principle of ‘sharing is gaining’, the knowledge, money and time we have should be passed on to others. Selfless service should be your goal…”

