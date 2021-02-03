Sanitiser given instead of polio drops: Services of 3 staffers at Yavatmal public health centre terminated

12 children were administered two drops each of sanitiser, instead of polio drops, at the sub-centre on Sunday.

SERVICES of three staffers at the Kapsi sub-centre of Bhambora Public Health Centre (PHC) in Yavatmal district, where 12 children were administered sanitiser instead of polio doses on Sunday, were terminated on Tuesday.

Yavatmal Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer, Shrikrishna Panchal, said, “Services of community health officer Amol Gawande, ASHA worker Sangita Masram and Anganwadi sevika Savita Pusnake have been terminated for dereliction of duty. An inquiry committee is also looking at the culpability of the two medical officers at Bhambora PHC and a decision will be taken about action, if any, to be initiated against them by Wednesday evening.”

The 12 children were administered two drops each of sanitiser, instead of polio drops, at the sub-centre on Sunday. When it was realised in the afternoon that wrong doses were given to the children, they were called back to the centre and administered polio drops. One of the children had a bout of vomiting.

The Kapsi village sarpanch had reported the matter to senior officials, and the children were then hospitalised at Yavatmal’s Government Medical College and Hospital.

Panchal said, “The children’s condition is fine and since this has become a medico-legal case, we have decided to keep them in the hospital till Wednesday. Earlier, only 24-hour observation would have been sufficient.”

Panchal further said that as a precautionary measure, the children’s health would be monitored for a few months.