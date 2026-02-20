‘Sanitation issues’ during Governor’s stay: Indore cancels housekeeping tender at historic Residency Kothi

The action was taken after the Governor’s House lodged a complaint with the district administration

Written by: Anand Mohan J
2 min readBhopalFeb 20, 2026 07:10 AM IST
'Sanitation issues' during Governor's stay: Indore cancels housekeeping tender at historic Residency Kothi
Alleged sanitation issues and misbehaviour by staff during Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel’s stay at Residency Kothi in Indore have led the district administration to cancel the tender of the entity responsible for housekeeping and upkeep in the historic structure.

The action was taken after the Governor’s House lodged a complaint with the district administration over poor cleanliness and the conduct of staff during the Governor’s visit on February 16. Governor Patel was in Indore to attend the convocation ceremony at Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya and stayed at Residency Kothi along with his staff.

Officials said the arrangements at the Residency Kothi were found to be inadequate. Despite complaints regarding alleged unhygienic conditions in the Governor’s room, no corrective action was taken by the housekeeping staff, sources said, adding that cleanliness in the kitchen area was also “reported to be substandard”.

Following the complaint, Indore Collector Shivam Verma took cognisance of the matter and ordered action against the agency entrusted with housekeeping and allied services. The agency’s tender was subsequently cancelled.

Additional District Magistrate Roshan Rai said the agency’s “behaviour towards the Governor’s House staff was inappropriate and unacceptable, which led to the decision”. However, he termed claims related to extreme filth and the Governor refusing food as incorrect. Rai added that arrangements at Residency Kothi would now be monitored directly by the district administration to prevent such lapses in the future.

Anand Mohan J
Anand Mohan J

