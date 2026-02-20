‘Sanitation issues’ during Governor’s stay: Indore cancels housekeeping tender at historic Residency Kothi

Alleged sanitation issues and misbehaviour by staff during Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel’s stay at Residency Kothi in Indore have led the district administration to cancel the tender of the entity responsible for housekeeping and upkeep in the historic structure.

The action was taken after the Governor’s House lodged a complaint with the district administration over poor cleanliness and the conduct of staff during the Governor’s visit on February 16. Governor Patel was in Indore to attend the convocation ceremony at Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya and stayed at Residency Kothi along with his staff.

Officials said the arrangements at the Residency Kothi were found to be inadequate. Despite complaints regarding alleged unhygienic conditions in the Governor’s room, no corrective action was taken by the housekeeping staff, sources said, adding that cleanliness in the kitchen area was also “reported to be substandard”.