Sangrur: Used syringes, spoons found in abandoned building on college campus

A Malerkotla police team has found used syringes, spoons etc. in the premises of an abandoned building of the Government College Malerkotla, indicating that it could have been used by drug addicts.

This building earlier housed the principal’s residence, but had been lying unused for the past three years since it was declared “unsafe” by the Public Works Department (PWD).

Malerkotla SHO Lakhwinder Singh said, “We got complaints about illegal activities inside this abandoned building which has been declared unsafe. We found spoons, syringes, cigarette butts, matchsticks, silver foil etc., which are normally used by drug addicts. However, we have not found any addict and hence will step up patrolling near this building to prevent its misuse.”

Sikh Muslim Front Punjab member Wasim Sheikh, who was among the first to enter the premises, said, “We had been getting reports about its misuse. The material found inside shows that it was being used to consume chitta (heroin) which is shocking as the building is inside a college campus. This indicates that college boys may also be addicts.”

The college’s principal Dr Parveen Sharma said, “This building is unsafe and we have written to the PWD department a number of times to demolish it. I am shocked after finding the material used by addicts inside the rooms of this building.

“We will be calling a meeting of college staff and students so as to make them aware and also guide them on the harmful effects of drugs.”

While no FIR has been lodged so far, the SHO said that the college management should lock up the building as it their responsibility to put a stop to such activities.

On March 23, the principal of National College Bhikhi in Mansa district was booked on charges of allowing poppy seed farming in a small area in the boys’ hostel campus. Police had registered FIR after they raided the hostel.