Maharashtra flood: 10 dead, 7 missing after rescue boat capsizes in Sangli

At least 10 persons drowned and seven more are missing after a boat capsized during a rescue operation near Brahmnal village in Palus taluka of Sangli district on Thursday morning.

As per the information given by police, a boat of a local gram panchayat near Brahmnal, which was carrying at least 30 people, capsized around 10 am. While 10 people died, search is currently on for at least seven missing persons. Suhas Warke, Inspector General of Police, told The Indian Express that at least 10 persons were feared dead and rescue operations were underway.

Most talukas in Sangli and Kolhapur districts are currently facing severe floods. Various rescue teams of local authorities, along with NDRF, Army and the Navy, are undertaking rescue operations and moving people to safer places.