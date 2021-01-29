Sangh Parivar orchestrated Singhu border violence: AIKS

The group has urged all democratic sections to come out in support of the protesting farmers. (File)

The All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) has condemned the Sangh Parivar’s alleged role to instigate violence against farmers peacefully protesting three farm laws introduced by the Centre in Delhi.

AIKS President Ashok Dhawale in a statement issued here on Friday said, “The AIKS condemns the death threats issued to AIKS leader and its Maharashtra Secretary Ajit Nawale on social media by Sanghi cyber goons who threatened to shoot him if he continues the struggle against the BJP government.”

Terming the violence on the Singhu border a well-crafted conspiracy, the group has demanded strong action against the Sanghi goons.

“The AIKS also notes that the Sangh Parivar has orchestrated the violence with the connivance of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana police at Gazipur, Palwal and Shahjahanpur, and is seeking to create a civil strife kind of a situation,” the statement added.

The AIKS president said voices of dissent against the three farm laws will get louder and the agitation will continue until the Centre repeals them. The group has urged all democratic sections to come out in support of the protesting farmers.