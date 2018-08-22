Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 22, 2018
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years
Sangh-linked weekly disowns editorial that rapped Centre over handling of Kerala floods, praised CM Vijayan

Kerala floods: The edit, which has now been taken off the site, said the Centre seems to be acting with an element of vengeance towards Kerala in the flood relief measures.

Updated: August 22, 2018 4:31:39 pm
Hours after an editorial criticising the Central government’s handling of the floods in Kerala was published on its site, Sangh-affiliated weekly Kesari put out a ticker disowning the article.

“Someone has hacked into and published an article in place of the edit dated August 22 on the official Kesari website and the same has nothing to do with weekly or its editor,” the ticker attributed to the Editor of Kesari said.

The edit, which has now been taken off the site, said the Centre seems to be acting with an element of vengeance towards Kerala when it came to flood relief measures. It said the Centre was not reciprocating the political decency shown by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

When contacted by ieMalayalam.com, Editor N R Madhu was inaccessible, and his office said he was down with fever. (Read the full edit in Malayalam)

Addressed to the ‘friends of the Sangh’, the edit said it would be cheating ‘sangh sympathisers, Kerala and ourselves’ if it didn’t speak up about the neglect being meted out to the state by the movement it had believed in for so long. The Centre has been made aware that a significant number of Sangh followers have been affected by the floods, but the whole of Kerala is being punished for small political gains, the edit added.

“Without Kerala there is none of us. Along with feelings for India, each ‘Sanghaputran’ also carries feelings for Kerala,” the article said.

