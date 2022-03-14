Sangeet Som warns SP: ‘You will face both Baba ka bulldozer & my baton’

Former Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA Sangeet Som has warned the Samajwadi Party (SP) that they will face both “Baba ka bulldozer” and “Som ka danda (baton)” after the new state government takes over. “Bulldozer Baba” is a reference to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath whose government routinely demolished the illegal properties of criminals during its first tenure.

“Sapai galatfehmi mein naa rahe .Shapath grahan ke baad Baba ka bulldozer aur Sangeet Som ka danda, dono chalenge. (SP leaders should not be under any illusion as the Baba’s bulldozer and the baton of Som will work in unison after the swearing-in ceremony),” the two-time Sardhana legislator said on Sunday at a meeting organised in Kheda village.

Som, who has been acquitted in several cases filed in connection with the 2013 Muzzafarnagar riots, lost the elections this time to the SP’s Atul Pradhan by 18,200 votes. “Though I have been defeated in the recent elections, I will work with renewed zeal for the betterment of our people,” he told the crowd at the meeting.

The BJP leader said he would continue with his party’s efforts to uproot the mafia. “There should not be caste politics in Sardhana. Some political leaders are trying to indulge in caste politics for their political gains but we all should not allow them to get success in their nefarious design,” he added.

Hitting back at Som without naming him, Pradhan said late on Sunday night, “Some leaders should learn how to digest their defeat. These leaders should not live under any delusion. When I lost elections, I was as powerful as I am now after the victory.”

The SP leader took a dig at his rival, saying people had kept such leaders in power for a long time. “You cannot even remain at the counting centre till the completion of the process. This shows how narrow-minded you are.”