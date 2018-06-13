Sangeet Som promised PWD deal, took Rs 43 lakh, says local BJP leader

Speaking to The Indian Express, Sanjay alleged that he has not been able to contact Sangeet Som for the last 15 days. (file) Speaking to The Indian Express, Sanjay alleged that he has not been able to contact Sangeet Som for the last 15 days. (file)

A BJP functionary has alleged that he paid Rs 43 lakh to aides of party legislator Sangeet Som on the promise that he will get a state PWD contract for building a government degree college in Dadri. In a written complaint to the Meerut SSP Rajesh Kumar Pandey on Saturday night, Sanjay Pradhan has said he wants his money back. He is, however, yet to produce any evidence proving that he gave the sum to the Sardhana MLA’s associates.

“I have given Rs 43 lakh to Thakur Sangeet Som because he promised me that using his influence, he will ensure that the contract for construction of the degree college is awarded to me. I gave Rs 15 lakh to Shekhar Som, a representative of the legislator on July 15, 2017. Sangeet Som asked me to pay Rs 25 lakh to one Robin, who owns a hotel. Then I gave Rs 3 lakh to his brother Sagar Som,” claimed Pradhan, who is head of the Ghat village in Sardhana and also a member of the BJP’s district executive committee.

The Meerut SSP has handed over the probe to SP (Rural) Rajesh Kumar. “Sanjay Pradhan has met me and he has blamed a local legislator for collecting a huge amount by assuring to get him the contract for construction of a government building. We will also probe if the charges are politically motivated. We will lodge an FIR in this connection if the allegation is found to be true during the probe,” he said.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Sanjay alleged that he has not been able to contact Sangeet Som for the last 15 days and each time he tried to get in touch with him, he was told that he is not available.

“Our family is in trouble as we are being threatened by henchmen of the legislator. I have neither got the contract, nor my money back so far. I will be forced to bring the issue to the village panchayat if police fail to ensure justice,” he said.

When contacted, Sangeet Som claimed that he does not even know Sanjay Pradhan. “I have never met this person. Still, he is has levelled baseless charges against me. The move seems to be a bid to malign my image and hurt my political career. I am seeking legal opinion to bring a defamation suit against him. This is not the first time I am facing such charges, but in each case, I have come out clean,” said Som.

