Sangeet Som again: Owaisi, Congress should go to Pakistan

Controversial BJP MLA Sangeet Som on Tuesday called AIMIM president and Lok Sabha MP from Hyderabad, Asaduddin Owaisi, an agent of Pakistan for opposing the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Parliament.

Som, who was an accused in the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots, also attacked the Congress for opposing the controversial Bill, saying that both the Congress and Owaisi “should go to Pakistan”.

“Both Congress and Owaisi will have to go to Pakistan if they did not change their attitude especially when a Bill is being introduced for the welfare of our country… The Congress and Owaisi eat and breathe in our country but they speak on the political and diplomatic line that suites Pakistan,” Som said at a function.

