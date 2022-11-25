Sangeet Natak Akademi announces 128 winners of Akademi Puraskar

The Sangeet Natak Akademi, on Friday, announced 128 winners of the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award (Akademi Puraskar) for the years 2019, 2020 and 2021 for their significant contribution to the fields of music, dance, theatre, traditional/folk/tribal music/dance/theatre, puppetry and contribution/scholarship in the performing arts. The General Council of the Akademi also announced 10 eminent personalities in the field of performing arts as Akademi Fellows. While the winners of the Akademi Puruskar will receive a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh, Akademi fellows will get Rs 3 lakh each and both will also receive a tamrapatra and angavastram.

Among the Akademi Fellows are Bharatnatyam exponent Saroja Vaidyanathan, Kerala-based Kathakali dancer Sadanam Krishnan Kutty, Manipuri dancer Darshana Jhaveri, Banaras-based Hindustani classical vocalist Chhannulal Mishra, Carnatic music clarinet player A.K.C Natarajan, Hindustani classical singer of Gwalior gharana Malini Rajurkar, two-time Grammy nominee and tabla maestro Swapan Chaudhuri and Cochin-based Hindustani and Carnatic music vocalist T. V. Gopalakrishnan, among others. With these 10 new Akademi Fellows, the tally of fellows has increased to 39.

Apart from these, the Akademi has also announced the names of 86 artists from the field of the performing arts who have won the one-time Sangeet Natak Akademi Amrit Award under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM), which commemorates 75 years of India’s independence. These include artists above the age of 75 years who haven’t been accorded any national honour in their career. These artists will receive a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh.

Additionally, the Akademi also announced the names of 102 artists for the Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar for the years 2019, 2020, and 2021. These artists are below the age of 40 years. The Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar identifies and encourages outstanding young talents in diverse fields of performing arts and gives them national recognition so that they may work with greater commitment and dedication in their chosen fields. The Akademi seems to have ensured adequate representation in the winners’ list with 19 artists from the North East. These artists will receive a cash prize of Rs. 25,000.