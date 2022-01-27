Meet Sandhya Mukherjee, the Bengali music legend, who refused to accept the Padma Shri this year

In January 1972, when Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the founding father of Bangladesh fondly called ‘Bangabandhu’, returned from prison to a newly independent nation, Kolkata-based singer Sandhya Mukherjee’s dulcet voice gushed out from Shwadhin Bangla Betar or the Free Bengal Radio. The song was Bangabandhu phire elo tomar, swopner swadhin Banglai…(Bangabandhu has returned to his dream – an independent nation of Bangal), with lyrics by Abidur Rahaman and composition by one of the most prolific composers from West Bengal, Sudhin Dasgupta.

It was a gentle yet powerful piece, a tranquil and emotional reminder of the suffering and sacrifices of a large number of people, just like many others that she sang as radio music played a significant role during the Liberation War. The songs not only motivated those who were a part of the Mukti Bahini (The Liberation Army), they also played a crucial role in mobilising the common man by creating a patriotic fervour in people’s hearts and minds.

On the eve of Republic Day this year, Mukherjee was conferred with the Padma Shri for her contribution to the world of music. She refused to accept the honour, calling it “insulting and demeaning”. Mukherjee, 90, said it was too late in the day to give her a Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian honour in the country. She added that the time to give this to her had passed and that a junior artiste was more deserving.

Mukherjee was born and raised in Kolkata and learnt music from A T Kannan and Chinmoy Lahiri before being trained under Patiala gharana legend Ut Bade Ghulam Ali Khan. She began her career in Mumbai with her first song in the Madhubala-Dilip Kumar starrer Taraana (1951) with songs by composer Anil Biswas. She sang a duet, Bol papiha bol, with Lata Mangeshkar in the film. She sang for about 17 Indian films before moving to Kolkata and settling there. Once there, Mukherjee became a noteworthy voice in Bengali cinema. Her most significant duets were with Bengali singer Hemanta Kumar, especially where she did the playback for actor Suchitra Sen.

Mukherjee sang in 17 Hindi films before moving to Kolkata. Once there, she was actively involved in creating awareness about the issues in Bangladesh. She also helped Bangladeshi musician Samar Das in setting up the Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra, the broadcasting centre of Bengali nationalist forces and a radio station that played a crucial role in relaying Bangabandhu’s message to the people. Mukherjee also joined other Indian Bengali artistes in raising money for millions of refugees who came from Bangladesh to West Bengal. After the liberation of Bangladesh, she was among the first foreign artists to visit the newly indepedent country for a concert. Her recital at Paltan Maidan in Dhaka to celebrate the State Language Day – a homage to Bengali, the language that’s so deeply tied to the nation’s identiy, is still remembered.

Apart from a National Award in 1971 for her songs in the 1970 Bengali drama Nishi Padma, she was also given the Banga Bibhushan Samman, an honour instituted by the West Bengal government, in 2011.