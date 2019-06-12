Sand mining case: CBI raids former UP minister Gayatri Prajapati’s residence

The CBI on Wednesday raided 22 locations across Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, including three residential premises of former Uttar Pradesh Minister Gayatri Prasad Prajapati in connection with the illegal mining scam. The case pertains to the violation of norms in awarding mining leases in various districts of the state between 2012 and 2016.

Prajapati is under the scanner as he held the mining portfolio in the Samajwadi Party government when the scam was unearthed. The central agency is also examining the role of former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav in the case. Yadav, who was the mining minister before Prajapati, had cleared a total of 14 licenses, the last one in June 2013.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had registered a money laundering case against UP ministers for their role in the alleged illegal allotment of sand mining licenses in Hamirpur.

The CBI had earlier searched 14 locations in UP and Delhi which included residences of SP MLC Ramesh Kumar Mishra and BSP leader Sanjay Dixit apart from then Hamirpur District Magistrate B Chandrakala.