Sand hurdle delays Ayodhya Ram temple construction

The Construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya has been further delayed after experts have found loose sand a few feet deep into the earth. (File photo)

The Construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya has been further delayed after experts have found loose sand a few feet deep into the earth. The finding has not surprised experts from IIT-Madras, the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) and Larsen & Toubro as the site stands in close proximity to the banks of the Saryu river.

Members of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, a trust formed to oversee the project, had earlier decided to begin the actual construction by October 15.

“It is true that the experts have found sand below the ground. But this has not come as a surprise. Finding sand is very much expected as the city stands on the shores of a river. The experts are working to find a solution to ensure that the base of the temple is no less strong than planned,” said trust member Anil Mishra. He said the head of the temple construction committee, Nripendra Mishra, is expected to visit the site on Monday and may take a decision thereafter.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd