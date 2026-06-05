India’s ‘partner-less’ population shrinks, Tamil Nadu, Kerala buck national trend

According to the Sample Registration System Statistical Report 2024, 3.5 per cent of India's population is currently classified as widowed, divorced or separated (W/D/S), down from 4.1 per cent in 2014. (Express File Photo)

At a time when there is a conversation around rising divorce rates and changing family structures, fresh demographic data suggests a different reality. The proportion of Indians who are widowed, divorced or separated has declined over the past decade, even as a handful of southern states have moved in the opposite direction.

According to the Sample Registration System Statistical Report 2024, 3.5 per cent of India’s population is currently classified as widowed, divorced or separated (W/D/S), down from 4.1 per cent in 2014.

The sharpest reductions were recorded in Uttarakhand, where the W/D/S population fell from 6.2 per cent to 3.5 per cent over the decade, and Chhattisgarh, where it dropped from 5.2 per cent to 3.6 per cent. Delhi saw its figure decline from 3.6 per cent to 2 per cent, while Gujarat fell from 4.8 per cent to 3.1 per cent. Bihar, which already had one of the country’s lowest proportions, saw it decline further from 2.3 per cent to just 1.5 per cent.