According to the Sample Registration System Statistical Report 2024, 3.5 per cent of India's population is currently classified as widowed, divorced or separated (W/D/S), down from 4.1 per cent in 2014. (Express File Photo)
At a time when there is a conversation around rising divorce rates and changing family structures, fresh demographic data suggests a different reality. The proportion of Indians who are widowed, divorced or separated has declined over the past decade, even as a handful of southern states have moved in the opposite direction.
According to the Sample Registration System Statistical Report 2024, 3.5 per cent of India’s population is currently classified as widowed, divorced or separated (W/D/S), down from 4.1 per cent in 2014.
The sharpest reductions were recorded in Uttarakhand, where the W/D/S population fell from 6.2 per cent to 3.5 per cent over the decade, and Chhattisgarh, where it dropped from 5.2 per cent to 3.6 per cent. Delhi saw its figure decline from 3.6 per cent to 2 per cent, while Gujarat fell from 4.8 per cent to 3.1 per cent. Bihar, which already had one of the country’s lowest proportions, saw it decline further from 2.3 per cent to just 1.5 per cent.
This national trend also masks a striking regional divergence.
Tamil Nadu recorded the highest W/D/S rate in the country in 2024 at 7.2 per cent, up sharply from 5.7 per cent a decade ago. Kerala was the only other major state to record an increase, rising from 6.2 per cent to 6.3 per cent. Telangana remained unchanged at 4.6 per cent.
The contrast with northern states is stark. Uttar Pradesh reported a W/D/S population of 2.2 per cent, Haryana 1.9 per cent, Jammu and Kashmir 1.7 per cent and Bihar 1.5 per cent.
The critical takeaway from the 2024 data is that living without a partner in India remains overwhelmingly a female reality. The figures lay bare a severe structural disparity: men who divorce or lose a spouse are highly likely to remarry, while women overwhelmingly bear the social and economic burden of living out their lives with the W/D/S status.
A decade ago, a massive 6.5 per cent of the total female population was classified as W/D/S, compared to a mere 1.9 per cent of males. While the overall numbers have improved, the gender chasm remains firmly intact. Today, 5.4 per cent of all Indian females carry this status, compared to just 1.6 per cent of males.
While almost every state in northern, eastern, and western India mirrored the national trend of a declining W/D/S population, the data expose a massive geographic shift in the South. Two of India’s most highly developed states completely bucked the national trend, registering notable increases in marital dissolution and partner loss.
Tamil Nadu witnessed a drastic surge, jumping from a W/D/S rate of 5.7 per cent in 2014 to a country-leading 7.2 per cent in 2024. Kerala also experienced an increase, rising from 6.2 per cent to 6.3 per cent.
Higher female literacy, greater financial independence, and better social safety nets may be leading to a higher social acceptance of divorce and separation. Furthermore, the advanced healthcare systems in these states have led to higher life expectancies. Since in most marriages, the man is older, a large number of women in these states outlive their husbands, inflating the widowhood figures.
For perspective, Kerala has the highest proportion of elderly people (aged 60 years and above) in India, accounting for 15.1 per cent of its population, followed by Tamil Nadu (14.2 per cent).
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Providing a counterbalance to the southern states are regions in northern and eastern India that report exceptionally low rates of marital dissolution, pulling the national average downwards.
Bihar boasts the lowest W/D/S rate in the country. In 2014, its rate was already low at 2.3 per cent, but it has since fallen further to just 1.5 per cent of its total population in 2024. Jammu and Kashmir follows closely, dropping from 2.5 per cent in 2014 to 1.7 per cent today. While these figures suggest lower levels of widowhood, divorce and separation, experts caution they may also reflect limited access to legal and financial support for divorce, more traditional social structures, and younger populations compared to southern states.
Some states have recorded particularly sharp shifts over the past decade. Uttarakhand saw one of the steepest declines in the country, with its W/D/S population nearly halving from 6.2 per cent in 2014 to 3.5 per cent in 2024. Chhattisgarh also registered a significant decline, with the proportion falling from 5.2 per cent to 3.6 per cent over the same period.
The data does not separate widowhood from divorce and separation, making it difficult to determine what is driving the higher figures in southern states.
Zeeshan Shaikh is the Associate Editor who heads The Indian Express' Mumbai reporting team. He is recognized for his highly specialized Expertise in analyzing the complex dynamics of Maharashtra politics and critical minority issues, providing in-depth, nuanced, and Trustworthy reports.
Expertise
Senior Editorial Role: As an Associate Editor leading the Mumbai reporting team, Zeeshan Shaikh holds a position of significant Authority and journalistic responsibility at a leading national newspaper.
Core Specialization: His reporting focuses intensely on two interconnected, high-impact areas:
Maharashtra Politics & Urban Power Structures: Provides deep-dive analyses into political strategies, municipal elections (e.g., BMC polls), the history of alliances (e.g., Shiv Sena's shifting partners), and the changing demographics that influence civic power in Mumbai.
Minority Issues and Socio-Political Trends: Excels in coverage of the Muslim community's representation in power, demographic shifts, socio-economic challenges, and the historical context of sensitive political and cultural issues (e.g., the 'Vande Mataram' debate's roots in the BMC).
Investigative Depth: His articles frequently delve into the historical roots and contemporary consequences of major events, ranging from the rise of extremist groups in specific villages (e.g., Borivali-Padgha) to the long-term collapse of established political parties (e.g., Congress in Mumbai).
Trustworthiness & Credibility
Data-Driven Analysis: Zeeshan's work often incorporates empirical data, such as National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) statistics on arrests and convictions of minorities, or data on asset growth of politicians, grounding his reports in factual evidence.
Focus on Hinterland Issues: While based in Mumbai, he maintains a wide lens, covering issues affecting the state's hinterlands, including water crises, infrastructure delays, and the plight of marginalized communities (e.g., manual scavengers).
Institutional Affiliation: His senior position at The Indian Express—a publication known for its tradition of rigorous political and investigative journalism—underscores the high level of editorial vetting and Trustworthiness of his reports.
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