Amit Shah meets SAD brass: ‘There’s no conflict between us,’ says Sukhbir Singh Badal

A day after the much talked about meeting with its NDA ally Shiv Sena in Mumbai, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah arrived in Chandigarh on Thursday afternoon and held a closed-door meeting with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leadership. Shah met Akali Dal patron and five-time Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal and his son and party President Sukhbir Singh Badal in a bid to reach out to its Punjab ally, relations with whom has reached a new low following the loss in the Punjab Assembly elections last year.

After the meeting with Shah, Shiromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Singh Badal rubbished rumours of conflict between the two allies and urged party workers to prepare for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. “Shiromani Akali Dal is a permanent ally of BJP. There’s no conflict between us. I would like to appeal to all our allies that this is time to fight, the battle is in 6 months. We should get together and cast away all our differences,” ANI quoted Badal as saying.

The BJP-SAD alliance, which has been in power in Punjab for over three decades, was relegated to the third spot in the 2017 Assembly polls. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which debuted in Punjab that year, secured 20 seats in the State Assembly and became the principal opposition party.

The BJP chief met with Shiv Sena chief at the latter’s residence in Mumbai yesterday in a meeting which lasted close to two-and-a-half hours. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis accompanied Amit Shah while Aaditya Thackeray was also a part of the meeting. Though the details of the meeting have not been disclosed by either Sena or BJP leaders, though the BJP has reiterated its stand that a Sena-BJP alliance would help both parties in the 2019 polls.

Yesterday’s meeting is significant as the allies have been bickering at the Central and State level. They contested the May 28 bypoll to the Palghar Lok Sabha constituency in Maharashtra separately and engaged in a bitter campaign against each other.

As part of the BJP’s initiative, Sampark se Samarthan, Amit Shah will be meeting sports legends, athlete Milkha Singh and hockey player Balbir Singh senior at their respective homes in Chandigarh.

