Sampark for Samarthan: BJP book lists triple talaq, Haj for women among its achievements

The book launch is a part of BJP chief Amit Shah’s ‘Sampark for Samarthan’ campaign. (File) The book launch is a part of BJP chief Amit Shah’s ‘Sampark for Samarthan’ campaign. (File)

The BJP’s 35-page book, released as part of its “Sampark for Samarthan” outreach campaign, lists the triple talaq legislation passed in the Lok Sabha as one of the party’s major achievements over the last four years. The ruling BJP has set a huge target of reaching out to more than one lakh prominent personalities from various fields as part of its campaign. The party has also handed over the same book to its cadre to reach to people at the grassroot-level through 91,000 booths.

The book, the cover page of which carries the images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah, is divided into several segments and leads with a title “farmers first”. Highly-placed sources in the state unit of the BJP said, “The book titled — Saaf Niyat, Sahi Vikas — lists out achievements of the Narendra Modi government over the last four years. A sizeable portion of the book is dedicated to women-led development. The other sectors list projects related to agriculture and farmers, social welfare schemes for Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs) and Other Backward Castes.”

Under the social empowerment for women section, the book mentions the bill against triple talaq and implementation of a rule that allows women to perform Haj pilgrimage without a male guardian. Other features include LPG connection to 3.8 crore families. However, the target was to reach eight crore women by 2020.

The women empowerment segment has also incorporated the Rs 54,733-crore loans banks had sanctioned to SC/ST and women over the last four years. A senior BJP general secretary said, “When BJP president Amit Shah reached out to Madhuri Dixit, and when Nitin Gadkari met Salim Khan, Yogi Adiytanath met Sanjay Dutt, we didn’t expect a threadbare discussion on topics like agriculture and social sector. The leaders highlighted the flagship projects of the government, including women empowerment, rural transformation through toilets and cooking gas connections in villages.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App