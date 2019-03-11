NIA court to pronounce verdict in Samjhauta train blast case

A special NIA court in Panchkula on Monday will pronounce its verdict in the 2007 Samjhauta train blast case in which 68 people including 10 Indians were killed.

The prime accused, Swami Aseemanand, is currently out on bail, and three other accused have been declared as proclaimed offenders. Another accused Sunil Joshi, who, according to the National Investigation Agency, is the mastermind behind the blast, was killed in 2007 in Madhya Pradesh’s Dewas.

Aseemanand was earlier acquitted in the Mecca Masjid blast case and Ajmer Dargah blast case. In the Samjhauta case, the NIA claimed, Aseemanand was the main ideological support behind the conspiracy and also provided some financial support to the accused. He also knowingly provided shelter to them, NIA alleged.

At least eight judges have heard the blast case since the beginning of the trial. Special CBI Judge Jagdeep Singh, who ruled against Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in the rape and murder cases against him, has been hearing the Samjhauta blast case since August 2018.

In 2007, two of the four Improvised Explosive Devices planted in two unreserved compartments in Samjhauta Express went off shortly after it left from Delhi for Attari. Haryana Police initially registered an FIR in the matter but the Ministry of Home Affairs subsequently transferred the probe to the NIA in July 2010. The first charge sheet was filed in the case in June 2011 and two supplementary charge sheets were filed in August 2012 and June 2013.