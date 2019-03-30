Samjhauta case: Congress vilified Hindu community for political gains, says Arun Jaitley

A day after a Panchkula special court judge, who acquitted all four accused in the Samjhauta Express blasts case, pointed out loopholes in the probe by the NIA, the BJP on Friday used the verdict to target the previous Congress-led UPA government.

The party said the case had “vilified the entire Hindu community” as the “Hindu terror theory” was established to further political gains while the real culprits got away.

“To establish their theory of Hindu terror, a wrong set of people were framed, innocent people lost their lives (in the blast) and the real culprits were not caught,” Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said at a press conference at the BJP headquarters.

“They filed cases based on fake evidence to create the theory, but it is upon the court to decide in the end. The court has said it (Samjhauta case) is a case of no evidence and hence those who coined the term ‘Hindu terror’ are now showing devotion,” he said.

He said people will “never forgive them” and the party has to apologise.

All the four accused, Naba Kumar Sarkar alias Swami Aseemanand, Lokesh Sharma, Kamal Chauhan and Rajinder Chaudhary were acquitted by the special NIA court in Panchkula earlier this month.

The blast in Samjhauta Express took place near Panipat in Haryana on February 18, 2007, when the train was on its way to Attari, the last railway station on the Indian side. Sixty-eight people were killed in the incident.