Samjhauta Express blast case: Pakistan summons India envoy, registers protest

Pakistan on Wednesday summoned Indian High Commissioner Ajay Bisaria to register protest and condemnation of acquittal of all four accused in the Samjhauta Express blast case and called upon India to explore judicial remedies to ensure that perpetrators are brought to justice.

According to a statement by Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry, Acting Foreign Secretary Shah Jamal summoned the Indian High Commissioner to lodge a “strong protest and condemnations against the acquittal of all four accused, including Swami Aseemanand, the main perpetrator, activist of the RSS, by the Special National Investigation Agency (NIA) Court”. Pakistan Foreign Ministry called RSS a “Hindu terrorist organization”.

Sources in Delhi said Bisaria rejected Pakistan’s assertions and called out lack of cooperation from the Pakistan government, including in serving court summons to Pakistani witnesses. The summons were returned by Pakistan’s foreign office, the sources said.

They said the High Commissioner asked for expeditious trial in the 26/11 Mumbai attack probe in which evidence has been given to Pakistan. He also shared India’s concerns at the lack of progress in investigation into Pathankot attack, the sources said. He also pointed out that Pakistan is yet to take credible steps against JeM despite a dossier shared after Pulwama attack, they added.